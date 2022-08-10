H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

About H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

