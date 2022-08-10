Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Declares $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hudbay Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 10.4 %

NYSE HBM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 137,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

