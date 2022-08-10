Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Down 0.2%

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 151,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Hudson’s Bay Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

