Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 149 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.29. 67,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,487. The stock has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day moving average of $323.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

