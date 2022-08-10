Humankind Investments LLC Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

