Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,726,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.81. 5,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,337. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

