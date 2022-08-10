Humankind Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 419,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 105,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 688,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,839,969. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

