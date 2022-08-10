Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.92.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.19. 25,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

