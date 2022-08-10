Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE LH traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,291. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average is $256.08. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

