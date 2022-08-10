Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

GE traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 164,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

