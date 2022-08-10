Humankind Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE UHS traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

