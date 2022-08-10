Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. 306,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

