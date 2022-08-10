Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 5,929 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after buying an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after acquiring an additional 471,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

