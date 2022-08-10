Humankind Investments LLC Sells 636 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. 98,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,911. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

