Humankind Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

THC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 20,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,082. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

