Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) is Humankind Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,759 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for 30.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 63.42% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $74,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Performance
Humankind US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $30.08.
