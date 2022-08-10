Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.20.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Price Performance

H stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.62. 354,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,367. The company has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.