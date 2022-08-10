IAA (NYSE:IAA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. 4,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

