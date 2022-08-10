Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$1.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 232,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $850.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 62.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.