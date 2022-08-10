Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$1.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.11 EPS.
Ichor Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of Ichor stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $964.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.
About Ichor
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
