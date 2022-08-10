Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$1.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.11 EPS.

Ichor Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $964.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.