iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading 3.2% Higher

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 456 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 456 ($5.51). 14,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 41,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.34).

iEnergizer Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,375.00.

iEnergizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from iEnergizer’s previous dividend of $8.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.11%.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Further Reading

