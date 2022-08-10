IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $983.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

About IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.