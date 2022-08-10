IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $983.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $86.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.