IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $983.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.25. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $505,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.