Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,388. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

