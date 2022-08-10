Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $209.02. The stock had a trading volume of 901,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,388. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

