ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $56,765.35 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $56,765.35 and $1,446.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 129.8% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00259809 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,965,921 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

