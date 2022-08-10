Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 638,038 shares.The stock last traded at $42.38 and had previously closed at $42.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

