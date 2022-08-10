Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Up 32.1% Over Last Week (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

