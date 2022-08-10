Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 18,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,961. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

