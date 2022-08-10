indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. indie Semiconductor has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INDI stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDI shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $55,683.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,718.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,653,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,286,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $55,683.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,718.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,922 shares of company stock valued at $845,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

