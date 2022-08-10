Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.90-7.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

INGR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

