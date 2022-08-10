Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 372,852 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 246.26% and a negative net margin of 1,289.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inhibrx by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Inhibrx by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after buying an additional 431,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

