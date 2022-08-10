InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSE:IN) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.19. 17,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 29,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
