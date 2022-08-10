Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0337

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $232,618.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

