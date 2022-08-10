Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.0 %

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $480.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

