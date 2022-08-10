Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,407,745.29.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Price Performance
Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 192,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.95. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Read More
