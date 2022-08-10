Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,407,745.29.

On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 192,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.95. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

