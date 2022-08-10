Insider Buying: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,710. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

