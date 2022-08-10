Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 10,150 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.96. 65,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,507. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $251.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

