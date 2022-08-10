Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells 162 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KLA alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21.

On Friday, July 29th, Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $10,875.00.

KLA Trading Up 4.5 %

KLA stock traded up $16.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.34. The stock had a trading volume of 73,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.70. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.