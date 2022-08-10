Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells 3,818 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

