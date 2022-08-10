Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,616. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.31 per share, with a total value of $3,852,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,797,302.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 258,883 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,189. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

