Insights Network One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063793 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,669,074 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.