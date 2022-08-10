Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 216,800 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 51,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 242,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 13.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 312,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 273.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

