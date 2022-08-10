INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $215.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 57929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £218.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47.

INSPECS Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. INSPECS Group’s payout ratio is -23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

INSPECS Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Kay acquired 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £18,874.24 ($22,805.99). In other INSPECS Group news, insider Christopher Kay bought 8,426 shares of INSPECS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £18,874.24 ($22,805.99). Also, insider Robin Totterman acquired 40,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £99,997.95 ($120,828.84). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 83,393 shares of company stock worth $21,886,999.

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

