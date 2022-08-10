INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $215.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60), with a volume of 57929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).
The firm has a market capitalization of £218.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. INSPECS Group’s payout ratio is -23.26%.
INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.
