Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ISPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Inspirato from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an inline rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspirato has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.