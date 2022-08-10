Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $22,319.04 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $22,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $16,917.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,424.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

INTA stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 29,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,287. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

