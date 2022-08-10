Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 942,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

