Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Critical Survey

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Intellicheck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 4.41 $10.74 million ($0.19) -52.79 Intellicheck $16.39 million 2.82 -$7.48 million ($0.24) -10.21

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -7.19% -7.54% -6.67% Intellicheck -26.91% -23.22% -18.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 2 1 0 2.33 Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $6.07, suggesting a potential downside of 39.51%. Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.