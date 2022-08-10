Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.39, but opened at 3.73. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.62, with a volume of 4,083 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTR shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

