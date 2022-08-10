Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,337. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

