Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Shares Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.